New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Secretary of the President of India and others to recall Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who walked out without delivering his customary address from the Legislative assembly on January 6.

A bench of Chief Justice of India and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar said petitioner CR Jaya Sukin's prayers were "ill-conceived" and no such directive for the Governor's removal could be issued to the secretary of the President of India.

Also Read | What Is Marginal Relief Under New Tax Regime Introduced in Budget 2025? How Is Marginal Relief in Income Tax Calculated? Understand Marginal Tax Relief Calculation With Examples.

Ravi walked out of the Assembly as Tamil Thai Vazhthu was being sung at the beginning of his customary address instead of the national anthem.

The plea filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin said, "He (Governor) has completed a hattrick of walkouts from the Legislative Assembly. He claimed that the national anthem was not played, as per his request, at the beginning of his official address. Instead, the Tamil Nadu State anthem, "Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu" (Invocation to Mother Tamil), was sung."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Satish Malviya's Brother Shoots Son Dead With 12-Bore Licensed Gun Over Financial Dispute in Ujjain District.

As per the reports Governor Ravi stirred a controversy by staging a walkout of the state assembly before his customary opening address even began.

As per him, he complained that despite multiple requests by him, the national anthem was not played before the House convened for the first time this year.

Approaching the top court the advocate in his plea stated, "Article 153 of the Constitution states that there shall be a Governor for each State and under Article 155, the President appoints the Governor. Article 163 of the Constitution states that there shall be a Council of Ministers to aid and advise the Governor. It is not the duty of the Governor to pass the order to play the national anthem first.

The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has now crossed, and violated all terms and conditions of the Indian Constitution, customary address to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by the Governor at the beginning of a new year's session is turning into an unsavoury event year after year."

Since taking over as Tamil Nadu Governor, he has made charged political comments, ignoring the rulesof conduct of the Governor's chair and has termed the Dravidian model of governance "an expired ideology", the plea stated.

"He has held up legislation by refusing to give his assent to Bills. On occasion, he has sent back Bills or withhold the Bills," it added.

The Governor has been openly criticising very often the Dravidian culture and Dravidian model of governance, the advocate said, adding that the Governor cannot enter the political arena and can discharge only those functions which are specified in the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)