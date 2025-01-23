The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has announced its decision to boycott the tea party hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Republic Day. This decision stems from the party's concerns regarding the Governor’s actions, which they believe undermine the fundamental values of the Republic. CPI(M) state secretary Shanmugam criticized Governor Ravi for his approach, stating that he is "acting without respecting the values of the republic, the supremacy of the legislature, and the federal structure." Shanmugam emphasized that these actions are detrimental to the democratic fabric of the state. The boycott highlights the growing tensions between the state government and the Governor's office, as well as the CPI(M)'s commitment to maintaining the integrity of democratic principles in Tamil Nadu. Sitaram Yechury Dies: CPI(M) General Secretary Passes Away at 72 After Prolonged Illness.

CPI(M) Announces Boycott of TN Governor’s Republic Day Tea Party

Tamil Nadu | The CPI(M) has announced to boycott tea party to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Republic Day Governor RN Ravi is acting without respecting the values ​​of the republic, the supremacy of the legislature, the federal structure and is destroying these… pic.twitter.com/GUkBLPiyCh — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

