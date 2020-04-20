IMA Warns 'Black Day' on April 23, if Government Fails to Enact Central Law on Violence Against Healthcare Workers, All Doctors to Light Candle at 9 PM on April 22 as Protest

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: In view of the rising attacks on doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned Black Day. The medical body has informed that if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare a Black Day on April 23. The doctors across the nation would be protesting by wearing black badges on this day.

All doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9 pm on April 22, this will be a white alert to the nation. IMA in a statement said, "Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately." The statement came hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its letter to the states, made a strong exception to the incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, saying that they needed to be stopped. AIIMS Doctors Handling Coronavirus Cases Allege Harassment, HM Amit Shah Assures Strict Action Against Those Ostracising Health Officials.

If the govt fails to enact Central Law on violence against Doctors & Hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on 23rd April. All doctors in the country will work with black badges: Indian Medical Association pic.twitter.com/9z1KAsflcO — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

After Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) complained about forcible eviction from their homes and rented accommodation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and ensured strict action those landlords. Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, there has been an increase in violence against frontline health workers.