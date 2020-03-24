AIIMS Doctors Handling Coronavirus Cases Allege Harassment, HM Amit Shah Assures Strict Action Against Those Ostracising Health Officials

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: After Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) complained about forcible eviction from their homes and rented accommodation, Union Home Minister on Tuesday intervened and ensured strict action those landlords. Amit Shah also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava over this concern. Coronavirus Fears: Doctor Refused Treatment by 4 Hospitals Over COVID-19 Scare, Now on Ventilator.

Earlier, Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS had alleged that they were asked to vacate their rented homes by landlords due to fear that they can carry coronavirus. Air India's Corona Heroes, Who Brought Hundreds of Stranded Indians Home From COVID-19 Hit Countries, Face Ostracisation by Vigilante Groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. #Coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

"Home Minister Amit Shah personally called Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously & action will be taken immediately," Dr S Rajkumar T, General Secretary of RDA AIIMS, said.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that he is deeply anguished that the doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in their residential complexes and societies due to fear of COVID-19 infection. He urged them not to panic.