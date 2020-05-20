Impersonator of Madurai Police Commissioner Luring Facebook Users on Pretext of Providing Loans, ADGP-Level Officer Warns Netizens

Online Scam - Representation Image (Photo Credits: (Pixabay)

Madurai, May 20: Facebook is all about friends, however, sometimes what seems to be a friend could be a scamster to defraud you. In recent, a scammer from the United States created a fake Facebook profile of Madurai police commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham and texted people to provide them with a loan, Times of India reported. Some of the people continued to chat with the impersonator until the incident came to light. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 75,000 by Fraudster Posing As Customer Care Executive.

When Devasirvatham came to know about the incident, he alerted people to be cautious and not fall prey to the trap. According to The Times of India, The ADGP-level officer also wrote to Facebook to take action against the fake account. Meanwhile, no police complaint has been filed yet. Fraud: Mumbai Man Gets Duped of Rs 40 Lakhs by a Woman Who Posed as a Foreigner After Befriending Him on Social Media.

"Hi friends, Someone has created a fake Facebook account in my name with my picture. Please don’t chat with that criminal. Heard he is trying to reach out through messenger. I rarely use messenger. Please don’t fall into any trap," Devasirvatham wrote on Facebook. The post, however, has been deleted now.