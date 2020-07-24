New Delhi, July 24: Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to states regarding Independence Day celebrations this year. According to the guidelines, 'atmanirbharta' and 'social distancing' would be the theme for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory mentioned that "It would be appropriate that the theme of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" is suitably spread and publicised amongst the masses through various activities/messages in the functions and in social media during independence day celebrations. The advisory also stressed on the usage of technology and any congregation of people to be avoided. Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: MHA Issues Guidelines, No School Children, Police in PPE, List of Invitees Curtailed For August 15 Celebrations, Check SOPs.

This year, keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases, there would be no school children, chairs would be used instead of rugs for seating in several areas, and police in PPE, this would be how Independence Day morning at Red Fort this year will look like. In the afternoon, during the At Home function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the focus will be on India’s “Corona Warriors”, with invitations to be extended to medical professionals and key figures in the health sector.

