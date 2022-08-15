August 15: 37 New High Court Judges have been appointed by the Government last night. This is in continuation of the appointment of 26 High Court Judges in various High Courts on Friday. With the notification of the appointments of another 11 High Court Judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court by the government this year i.e. 2022, so far 138 appointments in various High Courts of the country has been made thus surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in 2016.

Last year i.e. 2021, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to 9 appointments in the Supreme Court. Thus, the entire appointment process in higher judiciary has been put on a fast track. Independence Day 2022 Live Updates.

Yesterday’s 11 appointments in the High Court of Punjab & Haryana includes the names (1) Ms. Nidhi Gupta, S/Shri (2) Sanjay Vashisth, (3) Tribhuvan Dahiya, (4) Namit Kumar, (5) Harkesh Manuja, (6) Aman Chaudhary, (7) Naresh Singh, (8) Harsh Bunger, (9) Jagmohan Bansal, (10) Deepak Manchanda and (11) Alok Jain, Advocates as Additional Judges of that High Court for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

