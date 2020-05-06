India Bans Export Of Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers To Boost Availability in Domestic Market Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Hand sanitizers (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 6: The government of India on Wednesday, May 6, banned the exports of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to other nations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. This move has been taken to boost the availability in the domestic markets as COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in India. The Sanitizers are considered as an essential component in the fight against COVID-19 and are used to disinfectant. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

In a notification, directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said "Alcohol based hand sanitizers are prohibited for exports," falling under ITCHS codes ex3004, ex3401, ex3402 and 380894. All other items falling under above HS codes are freely exportable. Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Government Bans Exports of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers:

Hand sanitisers are one of the healthcare products that were completely sold out at retail shops as Coronavirus started havoc in India in March. Coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets and can enter body through eyes, nose or throat. Most often, this happens through hands. So it is advised to wash hands properly or sanitize them at intervals after visiting a public place.

As of Wednesday morning update, total coronavirus cases in India inched closer to 50,000-mark. The COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 49,391, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 14,183 individuals have recovered from the infection, while 1,694 have died.