India Eases Visa, Travel Restrictions for Foreign Businessmen, Healthcare Professionals, Techies And Other Specialists

Aircraft | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 2: As India starts opening up after two months of COVID-19 lockdown, the government has decided to permit relaxation of the visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India. The relaxations are for foreign businessmen, health researchers, Healthcare professionals, engineers and technicians or other specialists. Unlock 1: Lockdown Restrictions To Be Eased In Phased Manner In India, Here’s What Opens Up.

Foreign businessmen can come to India on a Business visa (except B-3 visa for sports) in a non-schedule commercial or chartered flight. Healthcare professionals, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities can also visit India. But their arrival is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognised healthcare facility, accredited University in India or registered pharmaceutical company.

Engineering, Managerial, Design or other Specialists can also travel to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India. Technical specialist, who are travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, can come on the invitation of registered business entity.

"Foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh Business visa or Employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/ Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier," a press release on Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) said.