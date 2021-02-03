Bengaluru, Feb 3: India faces threats and challenges on multiple fronts but is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

India is also a "victim of state-sponsored and state-inflicted terrorism", which is now a global threat, he said without naming Pakistan in his speech at the inauguration of biennial 'Aero India' show and aviation exhibition here.

About the trouble on the country's northern borders with China, he said: "We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders."

"India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs," he said.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite dialogues at several levels, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

Last month, both the countries agreed to push for an early disengagement of frontline troops in the disputed areas on the Line of Actual Control.

Indian and Chinese military officers have held nine rounds of dialogue to resolve the border dispute and thinning of forces along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Both countries have agreed to follow consensus among their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance the de-escalation process.

The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring restraint by the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India borders, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.

