New Delhi, January 28: India has flattened its COVID-19 graph as 146 districts across the country have no new cases since last 7 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. In his address during the 23rd meeting of Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19, Vardhan said India has successfully contained the coronavirus pandemic. Giving details about the coronavirus situation in the country, Vardhan said that 146 districts in India have no new cases since last 7 days, 18 districts since 14 days, 6 districts since 21 days and 21 districts since the last 28 days.

Vardhan said that India has earned Trust of the Global community by supplying indigenously made vaccines at this crucial hour. "With the 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole-of-society' approach envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully contained the pandemic", Vardhan said. He added saying that the milestone has been achieved with pro-active testing of which more than 19.5 crore have been conducted so far, adding that the current testing capacity rests at 12 lakh per day. COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs in India: Know Eligibility, Documents Required for Registration and More.

During his address, Vardhan also gave details about the cases of the mutant variant of coronavirus. He said that 165 cases of the mutant variant that originated in the UK have been reported so far and the patients have been kept under supervised quarantine and surveillance. Vardhan added that India has supported other countries with supply of the vaccine during such global public health crises, and trained the personnel of several countries in the vaccine administration.COVID-19 Symptoms of Loss of Smell and Taste in Patients Improve Within 4 Weeks, Finds New Study.

On Thursday, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to about 97 percent, which is one of the highest globally. A total of 1,03,73,606 people have recovered and 14,301 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry stated. India has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections for the past 21 days. Also, the death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 31 days. The peak was reached on September 17 when 97,894 infections were detected in a single-day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).