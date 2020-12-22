New Delhi, December 22: India on Tuesday recorded less than 20,000 cases, the lowest number of daily cases even as the tally went past 1,00,75,000 cases. The country reported 19,556 new coronavirus infections and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to coronavirus has touched 1,46,111, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. While the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at a whooping 95.65 percent, people are awaiting a vaccine that will put an end to this pandemic.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India may begin vaccinating people against coronavirus in January 2021 and the government's first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Before the vaccination drive is rolled out, these are some of the many questions people have in their minds about the COVID-19 vaccine. When Will COVID-19 Vaccination Begin in India? Can Active Coronavirus Patients Take the Vaccine? FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

Here are some FAQs that have been answered by the Health Ministry:

How will I know if I am eligible for vaccination?

In the initial phase, COVID 19 vaccine will be provided to the priority group- Health Care and Front-line workers. The 50 plus age group may also begin early based on vaccine availability. The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the Health Facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time for the same. This will be done to avoid any inconvenience in registration and vaccination of beneficiaries.

Will the vaccine introduced in India be as effective as the ones introduced in other countries?

Yes, the COVID 19 vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries. Various phases of vaccine trials are undertaken to ensure its safety and efficacy.

Does India have the capacity to store the COVID vaccine at temperature of +2 to +8 degree Celsius and transport them at required temperature?

The Health Ministry said that India runs one of the largest Immunization programme in the world, catering to the vaccination needs of more than 26 million newborns and 29 million pregnant women. The programme mechanisms are being strengthened / geared up to effectively cater to the country’s large and diverse population.

Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration with Health Department?

No, registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID 19. Only after registration the information on the session site to visit and time will be shared with the beneficiary.

What documents are required for registration of eligible beneficiary?

Any of these mentioned ID proofs with Photo may be produced at the time of registration: Driving License, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, PAN Card, Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office, Passport, Pension Document, Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies and Voter ID.

Will a Photo / ID be required at the time of registration?

The Photo ID produced at the time of registration must be produced and verified at the time of vaccination.

If a person is not able to produce Photo ID at the session site, whether s/he be vaccinated or not?

Photo ID is a must for both registration and verification of beneficiary at session site to ensure that the intended person is vaccinated.

In India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has so far tested a total of 16,31,70,557 samples for COVID-19. Of these, 10,72,228 samples were tested on Monday alone. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date 18,99,352 total COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state has surged to to 48,801, the state health department said. The Health Ministry said that over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory--Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

