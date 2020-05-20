India Has Tested 25,12,388 COVID-19 Samples So Far, 1,08,121 Samples Tested in Past 24 Hours, Says ICMR

COVID-19 Sample Testing (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 20: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has so far tested 25,12,388 COVID-19 samples. According to details on the ICMR website, as many as 1,08,121 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in India. On Monday, the ICMR had released a revised COVID-19 testing strategy, which included testing of all symptomatic influenza like illness (ILI) among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness. The new strategy states that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for the lack of test. India Sees Sharpest Spike of 5,611 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 1,06,750, Death Toll Reaches 3,033.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 1,06,750 with the highest ever spike of 5,611 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that a total of 140 new fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 3,303. Of the 1,06,750 cases, 61,149 are active cases, 42,298 patients have been cured of the disease while death toll mounted to 3,303.

On May 18, the government had said that India's recovery rate for COVID-19 improved to 38.29 percent as over 2,700 patients had recovered from the deadly virus in one day. In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population, the government said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with the coronavirus cases touching 37,136, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 cases and Gujarat with 12,140 cases so far. In terms of deaths, Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities at 1,249, followed by Gujarat's 719 and Madhya Pradesh's 258.