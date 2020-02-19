Donald Trump India Visit: PM Narendra Modi and US President to Hold Key Talks on Trade and Defence on February 25

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold extensive talks on various issues including trade and defence, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. The United States President is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and February 25. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. Donald Trump India Visit: Walls Opposite Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad Painted With Images And Slogans of PM Narendra Modi & US President, View Pics.

"India and the US have an unprecedented level of convergence. Trump and Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. PM Modi will also host a lunch for Trump, while President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary", Shringla said. Donald Trump Says 'I Like PM Narendra Modi, But Saving Big Trade Deal With India For Later', Watch Video.

ANI Tweet:

Government sources: India and the US have a robust ongoing partnership in the defence sector, some deals likely to fructify soon pic.twitter.com/B3LnTaYZnH — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

According to government sources, India will seek restoration of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) by the US. Some defence deals may fructify during US President's maiden visit to India.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the United States and India were working on a major trade deal but he was not sure if the deal would be completed before the US presidential election in November. "We can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on," he had said.

Donald Trump will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. Shringla compared the "Namaste Trump" event with "Howdy, Modi" event Houston. All preparations are being done to give US president a grand welcome.