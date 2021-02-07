India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. (Photo Credits: pib.gov.in/)

India has scaled another global peak in its fight against COVID19. India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.

12 States in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

As on 7thFebruary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccine under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3,161 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,99,649 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12,346 4 Assam 87,269 5 Bihar 3,74,538 6 Chandigarh 5,645 7 Chhattisgarh 1,68,881 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,504 9 Daman & Diu 708 10 Delhi 1,09,589 11 Goa 8,257 12 Gujarat 4,38,573 13 Haryana 1,39,068 14 Himachal Pradesh 54,573 15 Jammu & Kashmir 49,419 16 Jharkhand 95,934 17 Karnataka 3,86,186 18 Kerala 2,91,852 19 Ladakh 1,987 20 Lakshadweep 839 21 Madhya Pradesh 3,42,016 22 Maharashtra 4,73,480 23 Manipur 8,256 24 Meghalaya 6,859 25 Mizoram 10,937 26 Nagaland 4,535 27 Odisha 2,75,055 28 Puducherry 3,532 29 Punjab 76,430 30 Rajasthan 4,59,652 31 Sikkim 5,372 32 Tamil Nadu 1,66,408 33 Telangana 2,09,104 34 Tripura 40,347 35 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 36 Uttarakhand 73,762 37 West Bengal 3,54,000 38 Miscellaneous 62,057 Total 57,75,322

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far. There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day.

In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in nine months.

The country’s Active Caseload is 1.48 lakh (1,48,766) today.The present active caseload consists of 1.37% of India’s Total Positive Cases. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.05cr (1,05,22,601) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.19%.

12,059 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 11,805 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. 81.07% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,178 newly recovered cases. 1,739 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 503 in Tamil Nadu.

84.83% of the daily new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 5,942. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,768, while Karnataka reported 531 new cases.

78 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Five States/UTs account for 69.23%of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (25). Kerala follows with 16daily deaths and Punjab reported5 casualties.

17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Haryana, Goa, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.