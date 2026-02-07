India National Cricket Team vs USA National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: Defending champions India begin their quest for a historic third title on 7 February 2026, as they face the United States in Match 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Group A fixture, held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, marks the start of the tournament for the co-hosts. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian side enters as heavy favourites, while a resurgent USA team looks to replicate the giant-killing form that saw them reach the Super 8 stage in the previous edition. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

IND vs USA Live Streaming and TV Channels in India

For viewers in India, the tournament is being broadcast by JioStar across its various platforms.

Television: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Coverage is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the game online via the JioHotstar app and website. In a significant move for accessibility, the digital stream is available in additional regional languages such as Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi.

Watching in the USA and Worldwide

Despite the time difference, fans in the United States have several options to follow the national team's progress:

United States & Canada: The match is broadcast live on Willow TV (available via Willow by Cricbuzz). Notably, all Team USA group stage matches are also being streamed for free on the Willow Sports YouTube channel.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will provide live coverage from 1:30 pm GMT.

Australia: The tournament is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with an additional Hindi commentary feed available for all India matches.

Rest of the World: Fans in regions without a primary broadcaster can log on to ICC.tv to stream the match live. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online. Match Fact Feature Details Competition ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Group A) Date Saturday, 7 February 2026 Kick-off Time 19:00 IST Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India Broadcaster Star Sports / JioHotstar USA Broadcaster Willow TV / Willow YouTube (Free) Head-to-Head India 1 – 0 USA

IND vs USA Team Preview

India enters the tournament as the world’s top-ranked T20I side but faces the challenge of being the first team to successfully defend a Men's T20 World Cup title. Following the international retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the new generation spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma will be under the spotlight.

The USA, meanwhile, have proven they are no longer minnows. Having recorded consecutive 200-plus totals in their warm-up fixtures, the Monank Patel-led side will rely on the experience of left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar to navigate the high-pressure environment of a Mumbai night match.

