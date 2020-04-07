Donald Trump Warns of Retaliation if Narendra Modi Doesn't Release Supply of Hydroxychloroquine Ordered by US Amid Coronavirus Spread

US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, April 7: Donald Trump on Monday said that he spoke to Indian PM Narendra Modi regarding releasing the amount of Hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States after India last month banned the drugs for exports. According to an ANI tweet, Trump told PM Modi that he appreciates him allowing the supply to come out, however, hinted at retaliation, in case Indian PM doesn't allow the supply to come out of the country.

He said, "I spoke to PM Modi on Sunday morning and said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Donald Trump Requests PM Narendra Modi to Release Hydroxychloroquine Ordered by US.

I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning & I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?: US Pres Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/kntAqATp4J — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

According to Trump, the drug is yielding positive results. If successful, he told reporters that it would be a gift from heaven. In the next several weeks, health experts in the country have projected between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths due to coronavirus.

