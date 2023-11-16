Doda, November 16: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 09:34:19 IST, Lat: 33.05 and Long: 76.18, Depth: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X (formerly Twitter). Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Locals Say Tremors Felt in Parts of J&K.

