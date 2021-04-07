Nagpur, April 7: Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday recorded a single-day addition of 5,338 COVID-19 cases and 66 casualties, an official said. With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 2,54,221, while the toll rose to 5,504, the official said.

As many as, 3,868 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,05,784, he said. The district is now left with 42,933 active cases, he said. Mumbai Adds 10,428 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Deaths in A Day; Active Coronavirus Infections Cross 80,000-Mark.

With the addition of 19,191 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested in the district so far reached 17,38,598, the official added.

