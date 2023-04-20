Jaipur, April 20: Vande Bharat is known as one of the fastest trains in the country. The train may have been at the centre of the news for pace; another reason is some accidents. Recently, a semi-high-speed train collided with a cow and flung the animal in the air for about 30 meters in Rajasthan's Alwar. Tragically, the cattle fell on an elderly man, killing him. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

According to the media reports, the deceased was identified as Shivdayal Sharma. The incident occurred when Sharma had gone to relieve himself near Kaali Mori fatak on Tuesday at around 8 pm. A cow was crossing the railway tracks when the train arrived at full speed and collided with the animal. The impact of the collision was so high that the cow was thrown off into the air. The animal then landed on the victim. As a result, both the man and cow were killed on the spot. Another man was standing at the location, but fortunately, he survived the incident. Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express Rams Into Cattle Near Atul Station in Gujarat, Front Panel Damaged; Third Incident This Month (See Pics).

After being alerted, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived on the spot and sent the dead body for a post-mortem. The body was later handed over to the family after an autopsy. Reports said that the deceased worked as an electrician in Indian Railways and retired 22 years ago. Vande Bharat Express Again Runs Over Cattle in Gujarat, Halts Between Vapi and Udvada for 12 Minutes (Watch Video).

In another incident, the Vande Bharat express train, undertaking a trail run between Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal and New Delhi, hit cattle near Hodal in Haryana on March 22. The incident damaged the nose cone of the semi-high-speed express train. The express train was conducting trial runs ahead of its scheduled launch on April 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).