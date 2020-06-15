Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Stripped Naked, Thrashed on Goat Stealing Charge; Jhalawar Police Arrests Three Accused

News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Stripped Naked, Thrashed on Goat Stealing Charge; Jhalawar Police Arrests Three Accused
Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jhalawar, June 15: Three men were arrested in Balgad village of Jhalawar district on Monday in connection with the case where a man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed and tonsured on the suspicion of stealing a goat on June 13. The victim claimed that the accused men also demanded Rs 1 lakh from him and made a video of the entire incident and posted it on social media. Vadodara Man Breaks Wife's Spine For Defeating Him in Online Ludo.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital. "Three people have been arrested, Ram Singh Bhil, Durgaram and Bajrang Bhil. Further investigation is underway," informed the police.

As per the information, Ram Singh Bhil called the victim to his house where the other two accused Durgaram and Bajrang Bhil were present. They then tied him to a rope and accused the victim of stealing the goat, and hit him with a pan and a stick.

The kin of the victim later found him in an unconscious state at the house of the accused and took him to Jhalawar's SRG Hospital.

On the basis of the victim's statement, the police had registered a case against the three accused, and subsequently the arrests were made. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

