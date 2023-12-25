Christmas 2023: India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community’s Contribution, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said. Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.

News PTI| Dec 25, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Christmas 2023: India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community's Contribution, Says PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this. In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said. Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all. Christmas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets Members of Christian Community, Attends Celebration Event in Delhi (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Speaks on Christian Community’s Contribution

These values are serving as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey, the prime minister said, and also noted that the Upanishads, considered the fount of Hindi philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible. Merry Christmas 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Christmas With WhatsApp Status Video, Greetings and Quotes to Loved Ones.

People can focus on their shared values and heritage to move forward, and the spirit of cooperation and coordination, coupled with the spirit of "sabka prayas", can take the country to a new height, Modi said.

