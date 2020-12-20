New Delhi, December 20: The COVID-19 tally in India surpassed one crore mark on Sunday with 26,624 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 1,00,31,223. Of the total cases, the country now has 3,05,344 active coronavirus cases while as many as 95,80,402 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. Of the total recoveries, 29,690 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. With 341 new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in India has surged to 1,45,477. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India to Produce 300 Million Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine.

India is one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally. The number of cases have drastically come down since. Notably the recovery rate is 95.46 percent, while the death rate is 1.45 percent. According to the Health Ministry, the chasm between active cases and recovered cases is continuously widening. As many as 95,50,712 people have recovered while 3,08,751 remain currently active. A total of 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till date. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The Health Ministry said that two states in India--Kerala and Maharashtra account for nearly 40 percent of total COVID-19 active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,92,707 cases till date with 3,940 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. With 74 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,648. Over 76 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory and in the random order they include -- Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

