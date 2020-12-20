New Delhi, December 20: Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states in India which together account for 40 percent of total COVID-19 active cases, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Giving details about COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry said that all the 33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases. India's recovery rate improves to 95.40% amongst highest in the World. The Health Ministry in a tweet informed that 78.96% of the 347 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'No Specific Safety Concern', Says US Drug Regulator FDA.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry informed that India's active caseload had further contracted to 3.08 Lakh i.e. 3,08,751. The active cases per million population in India (223) are amongst the lowest in the world, the Ministry said. As many as 29,885 new recoveries were registered against 25,152 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with total COVID-19 tally rising to 18,92,707 and 48,648 deaths so far. The state reported 3,940 new coronavirus infections and 75 new fatalities on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kerala's coronavirus tally crossed 7 lakh-mark with 6,293 fresh cases while death toll mounts to 2,786 as 29 more people succumb to infection. The number of active cases in the southern state now stands at 60,396. COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 1.2 Million Doses Administered So Far Across US, UK, China and Russia.

India's Active Caseload further contracts to 3.08 Lakh (3,08,751). 29,885 new recoveries were registered against 25,152 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases per million population in India (223) are amongst the lowest in the world. https://t.co/rzsbyfI9yu pic.twitter.com/3voB8xMMmr — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 19, 2020

#IndiaFightsCorona#Unite2FightCorona 33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases. Kerala & Maharashtra together account for 40% of total #COVID19 active cases. pic.twitter.com/5hyUcED3f4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 20, 2020

The declining active cases have ensured that the active cases per million population in India (223) are amongst the lowest in the world. On December 20, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 1 crore mark with the tally rising to 1,00,04,599 with 25,152 new coronavirus cases and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 1,45,136 deaths with 347 new fatalities.

