New Delhi, January 4: India on Monday reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry revealed. The country's overall tally stood at 1,03,40,470 on Monday. With 214 deaths in last 24 hours, the death toll in India surged to 1,49,649. India now has as many as 2,43,953 active COVID-19 cases while the number of recoveries have increased to a whopping 99,46,867. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.16 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine in India Using Co-WIN; Check Step By Step Process of Vaccination Laid Down by Indian Government.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with total cases rising to 19,42,136. The state reported 3,282 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With 35 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 49,666, the state health department said. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 3 COVID-19 deaths, lowest since March, 2020, in single day. The Health Ministry had said that over 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

India now has two vaccines that will be rolled out soon. Oxford-AstraZenaca vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech's Covishieldhave been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use, paving the way for their roll-out and administration to millions. In the first phase of vaccination drive, the government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people. The vaccine will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).