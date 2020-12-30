New Delhi, December 30: India on Wednesday reported 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total coronavirus tally in the country to 1,02,44,853. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India currently stands at 2,62,272 while the recoveries have surged to 98,34,141, the Union Health Ministry. Of the total recoveries, as many as 26,572 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. With 286 new fatalities, the deaths toll has shot up to 1,48,439. New Coronavirus Strain: 5% of COVID-19 Positive Samples in India Will Be Subjected to Genome Sequencing, Says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 95.83 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested on Tuesday, i.e. on December 29 alone. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state to the date with 19,25,066 total COVID-19 cases. The state reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the death toll mounted to 49,373 with 69 new fatalities. When Will COVID-19 Vaccination Begin in India? Can Active Coronavirus Patients Take the Vaccine? FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

The Health Ministry said that over 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan. In India, total 20 UK returnees have tested positive for the new COVID strain so far, a tweet by ANI said. A new strain of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 percent more aggressive, reports said.

Globally, the coronavirus cases has topped 81.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.78 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The current global caseload and death toll stood at 81,960,614 and 1,788,731, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 19,548,706 and 338,544, respectively, according to the CSSE.

