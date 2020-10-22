Brasilia, October 22: A participant who died during a trial of AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil hadn’t received the company’s shot, according to a person familiar with the matter as reported in Bloomberg. The person quoted in the report asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

The country's health authority Anvisa informed on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died. It was further informed that testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death. AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer in Brazil Dies, AstraZeneca Shares Turn Negative.

AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with the University of Oxford, said it can’t comment on individual cases because of confidentiality and clinical trial rules.

A clinical trial of the vaccine in the US has been on hold for more than a month. Studies were halted globally in September when a UK participant became ill, but have resumed in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India in recent weeks. While temporary pauses in vaccine studies are common, AstraZeneca and Oxford have faced pressure to disclose more information about the UK episode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).