New Delhi, September 28: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus cases in India now stand at 60,74,703. Of the total cases, 9,62,640 are active COVID-19 cases while as many as 5,01,6521 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. With 1,039 new cases, the death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 95,542, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 82.46 percent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.58 percent. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, India conducted 7,09,394 COVID-19 sample tests on Sunday, taking the total tests so far to 7,19,67,230. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 13,39,232 cases with 18,056 new cases in the state on Sunday. The death toll in the state mounted to 35,571 deaths with 380 more fatalities. Apart from Maharashtra, other states that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Will Modi Govt Have 'Rs 80,000 Crore in Next One Year' to Buy and Distribute Doses? Adar Poonawalla Asks.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases after the US. The overall global coronavirus cases neared the 33 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 9,96,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,977,556 and the fatalities rose to 996,674, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

