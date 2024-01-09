The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has written to Nishant Pitti, the CEO of EaseMyTrip to re-open bookings to Maldives. MATATO wrote in the letter that it seek his assistance in ‘fostering positive relations between the two countries’. For the unversed, Online travel company EaseMyTrip suspended all flight bookings to the Maldives after the outrage that occurred owing to derogatory and racist remarks by Maldivian deputy ministers against PM Narendra Modi and Indians on social media. Maldives Government Suspends Ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid Over Derogatory Remarks on PM Narendra Modi.

MATATO Writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to re-pen flight bookings to Maldives pic.twitter.com/NHDFZZ2d89 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

