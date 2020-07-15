New Delhi, July 15: India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 29,429 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, pushing its tally to closer to one million with a total 24,309 deaths. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 9,36,181. Of them, at least 3,19,840 are active cases, while nearly 6 lakh patients have recovered so far. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

India recorded 20,572 fresh recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries from 5,71,459 to 5,92,031. "The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.20 percent," said the Health Ministry. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, with cases reaching up to 2,67,665 and 10,695 casualties so far, of which 213 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu remained the second-worst hit with a total of 147,324 cases, including 1,099 deaths. With 1,606 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded a total tally of 115346 and 3,446 deaths. As many as 93,236 people have recovered, almost five times the number of active cases which stands at 18,664. A total of 1,924 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 86 percent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country are confined to 10 states. "Eighty-six per cent of the total cases are confined to 10 states. Two of these account for 50 per cent of the cases -- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu -- while eight other states have 36 per cent cases," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).