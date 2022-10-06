Roorkee, October 6: An Army accountant, working at Bengal Engineer Group & Centre (BEG), in Roorkee, was arrested by Army Intelligence after he was found involved in the transfer of confidential information to a woman in Pakistan. A Pakistan-based woman was reported to be in touch with him through Facebook.

According to TOI, Emami Khan, aged 38, a resident of the Sikandra area in Agra, was posted as Accounts Officer (Group D) at the Army office in Roorkee. In May this year, he fell for a Pakistani woman online, who honey-trapped him and made him reveal confidential information about the armed forces through WhatsApp. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) team tracked his internet activity and thereafter a case was lodged. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife of Former Army Officer in Aligarh Reports Rape by Step-Uncles After 28 Years

Fifteen days back, Khan had been attached to the Roorkee office of the Army. At the time this information was transferred by Khan, he was posted at Agra Cantonment as an accountant.

Emami Khan had sent over 230 messages to this woman in Pakistan from May 16 to June 20, containing lots of confidential information about the Army. The woman had lured him into her trap after promising huge sums of money in return for information. However, he was under the radar of the Army who were tracking his every move. Rajasthan Honey-Trap Case: Indian Army Jawan Sends Confidential Documents to Pakistan Female Agent, Arrested

Police have begun investigation into the matter. However, the accused is still under surveillance of the Army at Roorkee. Police said that they have registered a case against him under different sections of the Official Secrets Act and section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).