In what is now being called a miracle, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh (Vishwashkumar Ramesh), a British national of Indian origin, emerged as the lone survivor of the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, recounted how he escaped death by crawling out through a gap in the fuselage. Seated in 11A, Ramesh said he felt the plane gliding without gaining altitude before it exploded into a building. Moments after impact, dazed and injured, he noticed a tear in the aircraft’s side near his seat. “Everyone around me was dead. I still don’t know how I survived,” he told DD News. Using his leg to push through the opening, he unbuckled and crawled out as flames spread. His brother, who was seated on seat 11J, just across the aisle, was among the 241 killed. Earlier today, June 13, PM Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad and met with Ramesh. As the rescue operation continued on Thursday, videos emerged on social media showing Ramesh stumbling out, bloodied, yelling in Gujarati, “Plane fatyo che!” Air India Plane Crash Likely To Trigger India’s Costliest Aviation Insurance Claim, Exceeding INR 1,000 Crore.

‘Everyone Was Dead’: AI171 Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Recounts Escape

