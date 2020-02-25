Indian Railways Announces Launch of IRCTC Special Tourist Train ‘Shri Ramayana Express’ During Chaitra Navratri 2020 Festival in March; Know Route, Fare and Schedule

Shri Ramayana Express (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons)

New Delhi, February 25: The Indian Railways has launched Chaitra Navratri 2020 gift for Lord Ram devotees. The special tourist train Shri Ramayana Express, which will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), will start its journey from Delhi on March 28, 2020. Passengers can board the special IRCTC train from Delhi Safdarjung, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Moradabad. The train will take passengers to all those locations associated with Lord Rama. Indian Railways to Run on 100% Electricity by 2024, Says Piyush Goyal.

During the 16 nights and 17 days trip, the Shri Ramayana Express will cover Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya; Tulsi Manas Mandir, Triveni Sangam and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi in Bihar; Janakpur in Nepal; Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi; Panchvati at Nasik; Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur; Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag; Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi; Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot; and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.

According to reports, the train will have Ramayana-themed decor and bhajans will be played on the train. During the trip, pilgrims will be offered pure vegetarian meals. The Ramayana Express will have a total of 330 berths in the air-conditioned three-tier class and 360 berths in sleeper class.

CLICK HERE to Book 'Shri Ramayana Express' Ticket. The trip in the latest edition of Ramayana Express will cost Rs 16,065 per person for the sleeper class ticket, the three-tier AC ticket will cost Rs 26,775. Booking will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.