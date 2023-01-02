Delhi, January 2: The Indian Railways keeps improving facilities on trains to improve the convenience of passengers. With a view to strengthen the security of women and children passengers in trains, the Railway Ministry will soon announce the installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons in about 15,000 coaches.

These trains will include 14,387 coaches of premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi as well as passenger trains like EMU, MEMU and DEMU, according to a report in News18.

The 'panic buttons' in the coaches will be linked with the guard coach and there will ne minimum two panic buttons in each coach. The “panic button” will be placed at convenient spots for easy reach of travellers. When the button is pressed, the coach guard will be informed to promptly attend to the situation. Indian Railways Introduce RTIS System To Give Passengers Real Time Information of Trains

The Indian Railways plans to cover all 60,000-odd coaches with CCTV surveillance on doorways, vestibule area and aisle area, and ensure that there is no breach of privacy. These CCTVs will have video analytics and facial recognition systems and will enable remote operation and monitoring of coaches from RPF posts, divisional and zonal headquarters. Very Important Number For Railway Commuters, One Stop Solution To All Queries, Save It In Your Phone

Report said that the quality of CCTV cameras installed in train coaches will also be kept good which will enable proper facial recognition in any situation. The special thing about these cameras will be that they will be able to recognise the face of a particular person even in low light conditions.

