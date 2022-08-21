Indian Railways announced the integration of all railway helplines into a single number 139, for all train travel-related queries and complaints, including speaking with a call center executive, security and medical assistance, fare inquiry, meal booking, and status of complaints.

One stop solution for all your queries! Have any question or need any assistance, don't worry help is just a call away. Connect with RailMadad Helpline number 139.#OneRailOneHelpline139 pic.twitter.com/fqi0vUhXNB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 22, 2022

