New Delhi, December 4: India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to comprise 4.35 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far from 4.44 per cent on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. Continuing with the trend of the last seven days, the country has also reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours, it said on Friday.

The trend of more daily recoveries than daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which stands at 4,16,082 as on date, the ministry said. While 36,595 persons in India were found to be infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, 42,916 new recoveries were registered during the same period, it said.

"The difference of 6,321 between new recoveries and new cases has led to a net decline of 6,861 cases from the total active caseload in a day," the ministry said. India still continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (6,936), much lower than many other countries of the western hemisphere, it said. The recoveries have surged to 90,16,289 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.2 per cent as on date. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 95.71 Lakh With 36,954 New Cases Recorded in Past 24 Hours.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and presently, stands at 86,00,207," the ministry said. It said that 80.19 per cent of the new recovered cases were contributed by 10 states and union territories (UTs). Maharashtra leads with 8,066 persons recovering from COVID-19 while Kerala recorded 5,590 recoveries. Delhi registered another 4,834 daily recoveries.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 75.76 per cent of the new cases. Kerala reported 5,376 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 5,182 new cases on Thursday, while Delhi recorded 3,734 new cases. In a span of 24 hours, 540 case fatalities have been reported.

The ministry said that 77.78 per cent of them are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra reported 115 deaths which was 21.29 per cent of the new fatalities. Delhi saw a fatality count of 82, while West Bengal reported 49 new deaths. US Records More Than 210,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

When compared globally, India has one of the lowest case fatalities per million population at 101. India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities, ministry data updated at 8 am showed.