US Records More Than 210,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

Washington, December 4: US recorded more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. In fact, the number of people being treated in US hospitals for Covid-19 topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a monitor said.

The United States on Wednesday witnessed its worst single-day COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began. At least 2,760 deaths were reported in the country on Wednesday, eight more than its previous high point of 2,752 on April 15. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & George Bush to Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Dose on Camera to Promote Vaccine's Safety.

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush are volunteering to get coronavirus vaccine dose on camera. According to a CNN report, the objective is to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety once US FDA authorises one. The three ex-Presidents hope that this awareness campaign would be a powerful message at a time when the US public health officials are trying to convince the public to take the vaccine

Healthcare workers and others recommended for the first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within 24 hours after the vaccine receives regulatory authorisation, said chief adviser for the US government’s Operation Warp Speed program said on Tuesday.

