India's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Has Improved to 11.3 Days, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Mortality Rate at Around 3%

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, April 29: India’s doubling rate of coronavirus cases has improved to 11.3 days, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Notably, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased after the lockdown which was first imposed on March 25. Meanwhile, the coronavirus mortality in India is only three percent. Out of the total fatalities due to the deadly virus in the country, 86 percent people had co-morbidity. Coronavirus Cases Reach 31,787 in India, Death Toll Rises to 1008 After Biggest Spike in Past 24 Hours.

Harsh Vardhan stated, “Since the last three days, the doubling rate is 11.3 days in the country. Although the global mortality rate is around 7%, India is having a mortality rate of around 3% & around 86% of fatality of persons with co-morbidity.” When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

Harsh Vardhan's Statement:

According to the minister, out of the total infected patients, only 0.33 percent are on ventilators, while 1.5 percent coronavirus cases are on oxygen support. Harsh Vardhan further added, “2.34 percent patients are in ICU, which reflects the quality of care being provided across the country.” MHA Allows Interstate Travel For Migrant Workers, Students & Tourists Stranded Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

As per the Health Ministry, 288 government laboratories are working along with 97 private lab chains with around 16,000 sample collection centres which are testing around 60,000 samples per day. Harsh Vardhan stated, “Government is working to increase testing capacity to 1 lakh tests per day within the next few days.

India on Wednesday witnessed 1,813 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Till now, 31,787 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll climbed to 1008 with 74 fatalities since Tuesday evening. Out of 31,787 coronavirus cases, 22,982 are still active, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At least 7,796 patients have recovered from coronavirus, while one patient had migrated to another country.