Coronavirus Cases Reach 31,787 in India, Death Toll Rises to 1008 After Biggest Spike in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 29: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India increased to 31,787 on Wednesday after 1,813 more patients were admitted during a 24-hour period starting 5 pm on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll climbed to 1008 with 74 fatalities in the past 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.

Out of 31,787 coronavirus cases, 22,982 are still active, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At least 7,796 patients have recovered from coronavirus, while one patient had migrated to another country. In Maharashtra, total case count stood at 9,318 with 400 casualties. Gujarat after Maharashtra remained badly affected from COVID-19 with 3,774 cases and 181 fatalities. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

Delhi reported at least 3,314 cases and 54 deaths so far. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh crossed 2,000-mark with 2,364 and 2,561 cases respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, there are at least 2,115 cases while in Tamil Nadu recorded 2,058 cases so far. States which reported more than 1,000 cases are Telangana (1,012) and Andhra Pradesh (1,332).

Other states and UTs that have reported cases of novel coronavirus are West Bengal (725), Punjab (322), Odisha (119), Kerala (486), Jammu and Kashmir (565), Karnataka (532) Haryana (310), Bihar (383), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33), Assam (38), Chandigarh (56), Chhattisgarh (38), Uttarakhand (54), Himachal Pradesh (40), Jharkhand (105), Ladakh (22), Manipur (2), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Meghalaya (12), Mizoram (1), Puducherry (8), Tripura (2). Goa reported 7 cases so far, all individuals have recovered.