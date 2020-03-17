India's Institutions Under Threat, Dangerous Process Underway in Country: Ex-VP Hamid Ansari

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 17: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday expressed concern over the recent developments across the nation, claiming that a "dangerous process" is evolving in the country. The former bureaucrat-turned-politician said the citizens are unable to apprehend the alarming developments as those executing the same are doing it with sophistication. Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Nomination: Threat to Judiciary's Independence at Large, Says Justice Kurian Joseph.

"India’s institutions under great threat. Principles on which Constitution’s preamble was drafted are being thrown out. A very dangerous process is underway in country; great deal of sophistry involved so most citizens are slow in picking it up," the ex-VP said.

Ansari's remarks came in the backdrop of criticism from certain sections over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. The ex-CJI, who presided over benches that delivered key verdicts last year - including Ram Mandir issue, Rafale jets deal, triple talaq case, among others - had retired in November last year.

While Ansari did not mention Justice Gogoi's appointment to the Rajya Sabha while predicting an assault of India's "institutions", former judges of the apex court did not mince words in their criticism. Justice Kurian Joseph, who had addressed the unprecedented presser along with Justice Gogoi in January 2018 over the allocation of cases in Supreme Court by then CJI Dipak Misra, said he was dismayed by his former colleauge's decision.

"I am surprised as to how Justice Ranjan Gogoi who once exhibited such courage of conviction to uphold the independence of judiciary, has compromised the noble principles on the independence and impartiality of the Judiciary," Joseph said.

Gogoi also drew flak from former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court AP Shah and retired HC judge R S Sodhi. "I have always been of the opinion that judges should not accept post-retirement jobs at all. Judges must be strong enough to resist any temptation of compromising their independence that is led by anyone in authority that can demean the independence of judiciary," the latter said.