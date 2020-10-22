New Delhi, Oct 22: National capital's IGIA has bagged the second position amongst the world's safest airports.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that 'Safe Travel Barometer' has certified Delhi airport as the second safest airport for effective implementation of coronavirus health and safety protocols.

"Close on the heels of Singapore Changi Airport, which scored 4.7 out of 5, Delhi's IGI Airport has bagged the second position in the 'Safe Travel Barometer's' list by scoring 4.6," DIAL said in a statement.

"Besides, Frankfurt Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport have also secured the second position, each tied at 4.6 out of 5."

The 'Safe Travel Score' is an industry-first rating initiative by 'Safe Travel Barometer', which assessed more than 200 airports on their implementation of coronavirus health and safety protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The barometer is considered among the world's largest and most comprehensive tools to monitor traveller health and safety protocols.

"With this achievement, Delhi Airport also becomes India's safest airport for various safety measures taken by DIAL to help control the spread of coronavirus," the statement said.

"These include the launch of 'RT-PCR' testing laboratory, implementation of touchless initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, 'UV' based disinfection process and development of 'AIR SUVIDHA' portal for easy and hassle-free arrival process of India-bound international passengers."

