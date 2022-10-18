New Delhi, October 18: The head of Pakistan's top security agency avoided questions on whether underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed would be handed over to India. Interpol General Assembly Meeting 2022: Safe, Secure World Is Shared Responsibility, Says PM Narendra Modi.

In a video grab, Director General of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, who is here as part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad to attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly, is seen putting his finger on his lips when asked by media persons whether the two wanted terrorists would be handed over to India.

Video of Pakistan Security Agency Chief Mohsin Butt:

#WATCH | Pakistan's director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt, attending the Interpol conference in Delhi, refuses to answer when asked if they will handover underworld don Dawood Ibrahim & Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India. pic.twitter.com/GRKQWvPNA1 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body which meets annually to take key decisions related to its functioning. It is being held in India after 25 years and earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it. Pakistan Army Reposes Full Confidence in Its 'robust' Nuclear Arsenal.

The four-day event is seeing participation from delegates of 195 Interpol member countries, including heads of security and intelligence agencies and police chiefs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).