Surat, August 13: A man in Surat attacked cops after they towed his motorcycle which was parked in a no-parking area, and imposed a fine on him. The incident took place on Ring Road on Thursday. The accused, identified as 45-year-old Rajnikanth Saxena, was later arrested for obstructing public servant from discharging duty among other charges. Two videos of Saxena attacking cops also went viral. Surat: Auto Driver Charged For Rape Of A 50-Year-Old Woman Twice, Now Acquitted By Special Fast Track Court.

Around 1 pm, a traffic police crane was towing away Saxena's motorcycle, which was parked in a no-parking area near Shiv Shakti Sweets on Ring Road. Soon, Saxena arrived at the spot and pulled down his motorcycle from the crane forcibly, Times of India reported. When cops imposed a fine of Rs 650, he allegedly refused to pay and abused the police personnel.

"As he was abusing and pushing the policemen, we tried to detain him but he started punching police officers. He tore the uniform of police officers who were trying to control him," a police officer was quoted as saying. More cops arrived at the spot and Saxena was taken away in a police van. The accused is an employee of Surat Municipal Corporation. He is working as a pharmacist in the SMIMER hospital.

Following the incident, police charged Saxena with various sections of Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to public servant, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, obscene language, obstructing public servant from discharging duty, putting person in threat to extort valuable and criminal intimidation.

