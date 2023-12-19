New Delhi, December 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict and shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic in the region amid Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea. During a phone call made by Netanyahu, Modi, emphasised on an "early and peaceful resolution" of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through "dialogue and diplomacy" as well as continued humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

An Israeli readout, without providing details, said the leaders also discussed "advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the state of Israel." In a post on X, Modi described the conversation as "productive". "Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Modi said. "Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said.

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region. A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns. In a statement, the PMO said Netanyahu briefed Modi on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. "The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic," it said. "The prime minister reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasised an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

The PMO said two leaders agreed to remain in touch. The Israeli readout said the two leaders discussed the importance of "securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb."The two leaders discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of the Houthis, instigated by Iran, and the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy and trade, as well as the Indian and Israeli economies," the release issued by Netanyahu's office said.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi noted that freedom of navigation is an essential global necessity that must be ensured," it said. It said Netanyahu thanked "Indian Prime Minister Modi for India's support of Israel's just war to eliminate the Hamas terrorist organisation." Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire. Around 17,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza. India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue. India strongly condemned the terror attack by Hamas.