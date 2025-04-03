A group of protesters vandalised a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, accusing the principal of posting a WhatsApp status with alleged remarks against Lord Ram. The protest, led by right-wing activists, lasted for three hours, during which they damaged property, tore posters, and smeared black paint on the school walls. A senior VHP leader stated they had filed a police complaint demanding action. Videos of the incident showed protesters throwing mud inside the school. Police have launched an investigation to verify whether the post was authentic or AI-generated. No FIR has been registered yet, but officials assured that the school principal would be questioned. Additional security has been deployed to maintain peace, while the school administration has not responded to the allegations. Jabalpur: VHP Activists Allege Religious Conversion, Thrash Christian Priests in Front of Police; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Protesters Ransack Jabalpur School Over Alleged Post on Lord Ram

A mob of #Hindutva men barged into and ransacked a school in #MadhyaPradesh’s #Jabalpur district on Tuesday. The unruly mob accused the principal of the school of uploading a post on social media against the #Hindu deity #LordRam. Akhilesh Mewan, the principal at Joy School in… pic.twitter.com/3aRESSxzGa — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 2, 2025

