Shopian, October 7: In a major breakthrough for security forces, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sugan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The identity of the terrorists killed in the operation is yet to be ascertained. The gun-battle is currently underway.

According to reports, the security personnel launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. No security personnel sustained injuries in the operation. The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the search party. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sugan area of Shopian; operation still underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sBN22RCSYG — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

On Tuesday night, Terrorists attacked a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard dead. One of the terrorists was also killed in the retaliatory action. The terrorists shot at Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence. The injured security guard was immediately rushed to a hospital.

