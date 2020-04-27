Jammu And Kashmir: 2G Mobile Internet Service Extended Till May 11, 4G Services Remain Suspended

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credit: IANS)

Srinagar, April 27: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday extended the 2G mobile internet services in the union territory till May 11. The 2G internet services will be available on post-paid and verified pre-paid SIM cards. High-speed internet, however, will continue to remain suspended across Jammu and Kashmir even as demand for restoration of 4G services grows amid the coronavirus lockdown. Srinagar Old City Area in Jammu And Kashmir Declared as Red Zone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Localities Sealed.

"Internet to be restricted to 2G only. Postpaid SIM cardholders will continue to be provided access to internet, won't be available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified as per norms for postpaid connections. This order is effective from April 28 till May 11, unless modified earlier," said the Jammu and Kashmir government. "Fixed-line internet connectivity shall be available with Mac-binding," it added. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Shelling Exchanges Between Indian and Pakistan on LoC in Uri Sector.

ANI Tweet on 2G Internet Service Order in Jammu And Kashmir:

Fixed-line internet connectivity shall be available with Mac-binding. Order effective from April 28 till May 11: Government of Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/jGKzZDjSb0 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

In January, the 2G mobile connectivity was made available on post-paid SIM cards for accessing whitelisted websites in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir and 10 other districts of Jammu. The broadband services were, however, restored later in Jammu region. Also, mobile and broadband services were restored in the Ladakh region. This had come after the Supreme Court directed a review of all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The erstwhile state was placed under unprecedented security lockdown and communication blackout on August 5, when the Centre announced the scrapping of the Constitution's Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.