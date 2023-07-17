Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) after observing some suspicious movement in the Poonch sector.

According to the police, the search operation launched early Monday morning was underway.

"A search operation of the Indian Army and J&K Police is underway along LoC in the Poonch sector after suspicious movement was observed at LoC," police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

