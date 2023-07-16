Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian army organised a 'Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan' in Kargil on July 15 and 16, according to an official statement.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan.

The event, 'Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan', showcased a varied display of weapons and equipment being operated by the Indian Army with special emphasis on ‘Made in India’ (indigenous) weapons and equipment which have been inducted as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, stated the official statement.

The event was inaugurated by Major General Sacin Malik, Yudh Seva Medal General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division. Schoolchildren, residents of the city along with government officials were present at the ceremony.

Colonel Balwan Singh narrated the tales of the valiant Indian soldiers during the capture of Tiger Hills (located in the Drass-Kargil area in Ladakh) during the 1999 Kargil War, as per the official statement.

Furthermore, the statement added, "The event received an overwhelming response from residents of Kargil and adjoining areas. The school children & youth were enthralled by the display, as they got a lifetime opportunity to witness the functioning and handling of weapons & equipment and also could interact with soldiers who satisfied their curiosity equipment".

In addition, a detailed orientation on joining the army through the Agniveer scheme was held. Women officers also interacted with the attendees, especially with the children and discussed with them the role of women in the Indian Army.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a solemn reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by our soldiers in safeguarding the territorial integrity of our motherland", said the official statement.

Notably, the Kargil War was fought against Pakistan to chuck out the Pakistani troops alongside the Line of Control in 1999. It is also known as 'Operation Vijay'. (ANI)

