Srinagar, February 16: The Army has foiled an infiltration attempt in the forward area of Tangdhar sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace in Kashmir, said officers on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected a movement of three terrorists across their own side of the Line of Control (LoC) while they were approaching the LoC Fence, the Army said. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid at Line of Control in Poonch, Terrorist Killed.

"On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK (Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir), alongwith the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness," the Army said.

A thorough joint search operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the morning, resulting in the recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and a large quantity of war-like stores. Jammu and Kashmir: JeM Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Kulgam.

"Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan's efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding," the Army said.

